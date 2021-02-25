Cyril McEnery, San José, Slievawaddra, Ballyduff, Tralee.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, granddaughter Annabel, sisters Marita and Mary Joe. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken family, his daughter Majella, sons Gerard, Michael and John Henry, his adored grandchildren Cían, Luka, Veronique, James, Caoímhe, Séan Óg and Francesca, daughter-in-law Maria, son-in-law Noel, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Cyril. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Peter and St. Paul Church, Ballyduff, on Friday morning at 11 am. Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/

Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

