Cyclist who died on Tralee to Killarney road named locally

A cyclist who died following a road collision on the N22 Tralee to Killarney Road has been named locally.

Daniel Healy, who was in his 60s, was cycling in the Rockfield area at 20 past 8 yesterday morning when the collision with a car happened.

The married father-of-two, who lived locally, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Healy, who worked with the ESB, will be laid to rest following a private funeral in accordance with Government and HSE guidelines.

A memorial mass will take place at a later date.

Gardai in Killarney are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, especially those with dash-cam footage.