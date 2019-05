Cycling

In the first round of the Roads of Kerry League the winner was Tralee BC’s Cathal Moynihan.

Conor Kissane (Killarney CC) was looking for a unique treble but had to settle for second prize while another Killarney club member Patrick Galvin finished in third.





In the underage races Shane Galvin took first place in the u14 section with Kate Murphy proving to be the fastest u12 on the night.