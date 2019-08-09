Cycling advocates welcoming revisions to the Rules of the Road

Cycling advocates are welcoming revisions to the Rules of the Road.

The revised rules, published by the Road Safety Authority, confirmed that cyclists can – in certain circumstances – cycle in the middle of their carriageway.

Damien O’Tuama, the National Cycling Coordinator with Cyclist.ie, says the rules are designed to protect all road users through making cyclists more visible.

Last year, of the 146 road fatalities nationwide, nine were pedal cyclists.

Mr O’Tuama says cyclists now have both a primary and secondary cycling position; the primary location is in the middle of the lane, while the secondary position is near the left-hand margin.

He adds it’s all about improving communication between road users.