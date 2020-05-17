Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness (CVR) testing will resume tomorrow (Monday).

That’s according to Minister for Transport, Shane Ross who was responding to questions from Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Initially the CVR testing will be for vehicles with a test due date prior to March 28th, and will resume fully over subsequent weeks.

Meanwhile Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae is calling on the Transport Minister and RSA to look an alternative way of conducting driving tests, which Shane Ross said would not be resuming early.

Cllr Healy-Rae says when doing a motor bike test, the tester follows the learner and gives instructions through a headset, he believes something similar could be done with car testing to ensure physical distancing.