Customers in north and west Kerry without power

11am

There are two faults in Kerry, one north of Ballybunion which was impacting 125 customers earlier, but that’s now down to 27; it’s due to be restored by 1 o’clock.

The second outage is to 20 properties west of Ventry; ESB Networks Power Check say power should be restored by 4 o’clock this afternoon.

8am

Some people in north and west Kerry are without electricity this morning.

There are two faults, one north of Ballybunion which is impacting on 125 customers, and another west of Ventry which has caused power outage to 20 homes.

ESB Networks Power Check say power should be restored in Ballybunion at around 10 o’clock this morning, and at 4 o’clock this afternoon in Ventry.