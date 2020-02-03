Currently no funding available to create Listowel Public Realm Strategy

There is currently no funding available to create a Public Realm Strategy for Listowel.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly asked Kerry County Council if such a strategy had been created at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

This type of strategy outlines project proposals and design guidance to improve streets and public spaces.

Councillor Kennelly says this is hugely important for the town.

A spokesperson for the council said they have identified a Public Realm Strategy as a priority for Listowel.

They added at this time funding is not available, but potential funding streams are currently being explored.