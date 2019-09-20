Currans residents fear serious accident will occur due to increased traffic accessing Kerry GAA’s Centre of Excellence

Residents in Currans fear a serious accident will occur in the area due to increased traffic travelling at excessive speed to Kerry GAA’s Centre of Excellence.

Traffic flow has increased significantly in the area since the Centre of Excellence opened, according to the residents; they add this traffic is travelling at high speed which isn’t suitable for the local roads.

A deputation addressed the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, brought by Independent Councillor Charlie Farrelly.

The group also highlighted a lack of signage and traffic calming measures along with inadequate lighting in the area.

Currans residents Martin Moriarty and Tommy O’Sullivan spoke on behalf of the group.

The residents say they can’t go out for a walk in the evening as the roads are too dark and busy.

They want speed ramps to be introduced and better signage erected to increase safety locally; the residents maintain that €10,000 was allocated for signage, which they say has not yet been erected.

Mr O’Sullivan says they’re not against the development, adding it’s a fantastic facility but he says something needs to be done before a serious accident occurs.

Area manager with KCC, John Breen says these are operating issues, and assured the residents they will be looked at; the council told the residents it would return to them in two months regarding the issues.

Work is also underway to organise a meeting between the residents and the Kerry County Board.