Cup Finals MVPs Revealed

Game MVPs have been announced for the Kerry Airport Kerry Area Board Cup Finals.

Div 1 men: Fergal O’Sullivan (28 points) St. Brendan’s

Div 2 men: Jason Quirke (27 points) St. Brendan’s

Div 2 men shield: Thomas Scanlon (23 points) St. Joseph’s

Div 1 women: Rhiannon McNulty St. Joseph’s

Div 2 women: Ashling O’Sullivan St. Bridget’s

Div 3 women: Joanne Houlihan Horans Health Stores Lixnaw

Meanwhile, the Senior Player of the Year award nominations forms for 2020 have gone to the clubs. The winners will be announced in May.

Last year, the Div 1 awards were renamed in memory of two great servants to Kerry Basketball;

The Div 1 Women’s Joanne Walmsley Player of the year Award.

The Div 1 Men’s Paudie O’Connor Player of the year Award.