Cúnamh Iveragh Respite Project requires cyclists for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle on July 6th.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Cúnamh Iveragh Respite Project requires cyclists for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle on July 6th. Register online for Cúnamh at www.ringofkerrycycle.ie and you may win a bike worth €800. Registration closing date 10th June.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR