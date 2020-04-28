Cumulative incident rate of COVID-19 in Kerry below Cork and Limerick

New figures show that the cumulative incident rate of COVID-19 in Kerry is 187.5 per 100,000 population.

Researchers us cumulative incidence to predict the risk of disease over long or short periods of time.

The highest rate is in Cavan at 753.5 followed by Dublin on 684.6.

The lowest figure of 104.2 was recorded in Wexford.

Cork has a rate of 204.5 and it’s 226.8 in Limerick.

The Irish Independent reports that Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said the figures represented a crude rate and doesn’t believe they are statistically significant.