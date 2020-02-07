Cultural exchange between Killarney school and Chinese university cancelled due to coronavirus

A cultural exchange between a Killarney school and a Chinese university has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Three students and a teacher from St Brendan’s College, Killarney had planned to travel to Shanghai for a two-week course over Easter.

The school, which offers Mandarin in its Junior Cycle and transition year program, has connections with the Confucius Institute in University College Cork and a Shanghai university.

Principal Sean Coffey says over the past eight years, 70 students from the SEM travelled to China to develop their Mandarin.

He says this year’s trip had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.