CSO urges Kerry people to continue to take part in its surveys

The Central Statistics Office is urging Kerry people to continue to take part in their surveys.

The office has had to adjust how it carries out its work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

120 interviewers who carry out door-to-door surveys around the country have been taken off the road due to Government restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

The CSO is now writing to people inviting them to take part in their surveys; all of the letters have phone numbers so householders can verify that the correspondence is legitimate.

Co-ordinator of the CSO for Kerry and the mid-west, Marian Ryan, says it is more important than ever that people take part in these confidential studies as the information shapes Government policy: