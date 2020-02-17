CSO says gardaí detect 90% of drug offences in Kerry

Gardaí in Kerry detect 90% of drug offences in the county.

According to the Central Statistics Office, for a crime to be marked as detected, at least one suspected offender must be identified and sanctioned.

Figures obtained from the Central Statistics Office reveal sharp contrasts in the success rates by Kerry gardai in solving different types of crimes during 2018.

There were 627 drug-related offences committed in Kerry in 2018; of these, 90% – or 564 – were deemed detected.

For a crime to be marked as detected, at least one suspected offender must be identified and sanctioned.

Valid sanctions include charge or summons, formal and informal and fixed penalties for certain offences.

There are various circumstances where a crime is not considered detected, for instance, when an investigation has not identified a suspected offender, or there is insufficient evidence to support a prosecution.