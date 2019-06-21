CSO figures reveal median household income for homes in Kerry’s electoral divisions

CSO figures have revealed the median household gross income for homes in each of Kerry’s electoral divisions.
The latest CSO statistics show nearly two thirds of Irish households nationwide have a gross income of less than €60,000 euro, with most earning between €20,000 and €40,000 euro a year.
The information collated by the CSO in relation to median household incomes across Kerry relates to 2016, the year of the latest census.
According to the CSO, there are 166 electoral divisions in the county.
Brewsterfield, outside Killarney, has the highest median household income with €56,300, followed by Doon (outside Tralee) with €55,000, Clogherbrien, Tralee with €54,980 and Muckross at €54,700.
Households in the Killarney Urban Electoral Division have incomes of €37,400; Killorglin has €35,880; Listowel Urban has just under €30,000; Tralee Urban is at €23,021—the second lowest in the county.
The lowest household income in the county is in Tahilla, outside Sneem.
001 Killarney Urban, Co. Kerry
37,423
002 Listowel Urban, Co. Kerry
29,999
003 Tralee Urban, Co. Kerry
23,021
004 Na Beathacha, Co. Kerry
32,598
005 Baile an Sceilg, Co. Kerry
31,130
006 An Baile Breac, Co. Kerry
34,915
007 Caher, Co. Kerry
27,889
008 Cathair Dónall, Co. Kerry
25,215
999 Ceannúigh / Máistir Gaoithe
35,088
010 Castlequin, Co. Kerry
41,353
012 Curraghbeg, Co. Kerry
39,777
013 Doire Fhíonáin, Co. Kerry
31,036
999 Doire Ianna / Cloon
29,102
015 An tImleach, Co. Kerry
30,651
016 Glanbehy, Co. Kerry
33,502
017 Killinane, Co. Kerry
27,206
018 Lickeen, Co. Kerry
40,126
019 Loch Luíoch, Co. Kerry
28,799
021 Maum, Co. Kerry
38,646
022 Portmagee, Co. Kerry
30,247
023 Toghroinn Fhíonáin, Co. Kerry
32,283
024 Teeranearagh, Co. Kerry
30,985
025 Valencia, Co. Kerry
32,312
026 Ballinvoher, Co. Kerry
32,099
027 An Baile Dubh, Co. Kerry
31,367
028 Ballynacourty, Co. Kerry
37,712
029 Cé Bhréanainn, Co. Kerry
39,816
030 Castlegregory, Co. Kerry
33,947
031 An Clochán, Co. Kerry
36,826
032 Deelis, Co. Kerry
32,152
033 An Daingean, Co. Kerry
31,142
034 Dún Chaoin, Co. Kerry
34,598
035 Dún Urlann, Co. Kerry
35,303
036 Na Gleannta, Co. Kerry
39,695
037 Inch, Co. Kerry
30,559
038 Cill Maoilchéadair, Co. Kerry
29,721
039 Cill Chuáin, Co. Kerry
30,853
040 Cinn Aird, Co. Kerry
37,180
041 Lack, Co. Kerry
37,514
042 Márthain, Co. Kerry
27,810
043 An Mhin Aird, Co. Kerry
35,593
044 An Sráidbhaile, Co. Kerry
38,029
045 Ceann Trá, Co. Kerry
30,605
046 Ardea, Co. Kerry
27,895
047 Banawn, Co. Kerry
34,812
048 Cappagh, Co. Kerry
35,795
049 Castlecove, Co. Kerry
23,584
050 Dawros, Co. Kerry
34,383
051 Dromore, Co. Kerry
32,335
052 Glanlee, Co. Kerry
39,877
053 Glanlough, Co. Kerry
35,588
054 Glanmore, Co. Kerry
26,491
055 Greenane, Co. Kerry
32,288
056 Kenmare, Co. Kerry
33,756
057 Kilgarvan, Co. Kerry
34,125
058 Loughbrin, Co. Kerry
29,225
059 Reen, Co. Kerry
38,145
060 Sneem, Co. Kerry
27,322
061 Tahilla, Co. Kerry
18,896
062 Aghadoe, Co. Kerry
48,911
063 Aglish, Co. Kerry
47,838
064 Ballyhar, Co. Kerry
46,183
065 Brewsterfield, Co. Kerry
56,367
066 Caragh, Co. Kerry
38,004
067 Churchtown, Co. Kerry
44,914
068 Clydagh, Co. Kerry
35,492
069 Coolies, Co. Kerry
52,827
070 Coom, Co. Kerry
45,579
071 Curraghmore, Co. Kerry
35,333
072 Currans, Co. Kerry
46,510
073 Doocarrig, Co. Kerry
52,479
074 Dromin, Co. Kerry
45,762
075 Dunloe, Co. Kerry
44,951
076 Flesk, Co. Kerry
56,763
077 Headfort, Co. Kerry
47,462
078 Kilbonane, Co. Kerry
50,207
079 Kilcummin, Co. Kerry
53,509
080 Kilfelim, Co. Kerry
52,552
081 Kilgobnet, Co. Kerry
43,577
082 Killarney Rural (Part Urban), Co. Kerry
45,616
083 Killeentierna, Co. Kerry
47,789
084 Killorglin, Co. Kerry
35,888
085 Kilnanare, Co. Kerry
39,724
086 Knocknahoe, Co. Kerry
47,670
087 Lahard, Co. Kerry
54,864
088 Milltown, Co. Kerry
43,408
089 Molahiffe, Co. Kerry
42,099
090 Muckross (Part Urban), Co. Kerry
54,737
091 Rathmore, Co. Kerry
48,551
092 Rockfield, Co. Kerry
48,926
093 Ardagh, Co. Kerry
31,063
094 Astee, Co. Kerry
41,151
095 Ballincloher, Co. Kerry
43,650
096 Ballyconry, Co. Kerry
38,937
097 Ballyduff, Co. Kerry
30,337
098 Ballyegan, Co. Kerry
34,962
099 Ballyhorgan, Co. Kerry
43,168
100 Beal, Co. Kerry
52,876
101 Carrig, Co. Kerry
30,978
102 Causeway, Co. Kerry
34,662
103 Cloontubbrid, Co. Kerry
34,614
104 Drommartin, Co. Kerry
40,343
105 Duagh, Co. Kerry
39,183
106 Ennismore, Co. Kerry
32,337
107 Gullane, Co. Kerry
30,120
108 Gunsborough, Co. Kerry
38,773
109 Kilfeighny, Co. Kerry
35,779
110 Killehenny, Co. Kerry
28,429
111 Killury, Co. Kerry
34,435
112 Kilmeany, Co. Kerry
39,998
113 Kilshenane, Co. Kerry
30,199
114 Kiltomy, Co. Kerry
34,196
115 Leitrim, Co. Kerry
45,683
116 Lislaughtin, Co. Kerry
33,266
117 Lisselton, Co. Kerry
38,359
118 Listowel Rural, Co. Kerry
41,352
119 Lixnaw, Co. Kerry
32,513
120 Moynsha, Co. Kerry
40,653
121 Newtownsandes, Co. Kerry
36,082
122 Rathea, Co. Kerry
36,495
123 Shronowen, Co. Kerry
34,415
124 Tarbert, Co. Kerry
35,574
125 Tarmon, Co. Kerry
39,550
126 Trienearagh, Co. Kerry
37,588
127 Urlee, Co. Kerry
33,031
128 Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry
40,208
129 Arabela, Co. Kerry
48,934
130 Ardfert, Co. Kerry
32,315
131 Ballyegan, Co. Kerry
52,626
132 Ballyheige, Co. Kerry
34,675
133 Ballynahaglish, Co. Kerry
46,712
134 Ballynorig, Co. Kerry
53,139
135 Ballyseedy, Co. Kerry
41,583
136 Banna, Co. Kerry
38,994
137 Baurtregaum, Co. Kerry
40,236
138 Blennerville (Part Urban), Co. Kerry
48,926
139 Boolteens, Co. Kerry
41,629
140 Brosna, Co. Kerry
32,241
141 Carker, Co. Kerry
35,924
142 Castleisland, Co. Kerry
35,962
143 Clogherbrien, Co. Kerry
54,978
144 Cordal, Co. Kerry
42,684
145 Crinny, Co. Kerry
47,948
146 Derreen, Co. Kerry
39,227
147 Doon, Co. Kerry
55,055
148 Gneeves, Co. Kerry
32,513
149 Kerryhead, Co. Kerry
35,806
150 Kilflyn, Co. Kerry
31,460
151 Kilgarrylander, Co. Kerry
36,789
152 Kilgobban, Co. Kerry
39,857
153 Killahan, Co. Kerry
33,660
154 Kilmurry, Co. Kerry
40,058
155 Kiltallagh, Co. Kerry
36,682
156 Knockglass, Co. Kerry
41,158
157 Knocknagashel, Co. Kerry
39,730
158 Lackabaun, Co. Kerry
43,907
159 Millbrook, Co. Kerry
44,191
160 Mount Eagle, Co. Kerry
32,524
161 Nohaval, Co. Kerry
44,525
162 O’Brennan, Co. Kerry
44,966
163 Ratass, Co. Kerry
50,306
164 Scartaglin, Co. Kerry
48,915
165 Tralee Rural (Part Urban), Co. Kerry
37,148
166 Tubrid, Co. Kerry
42,395