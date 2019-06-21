CSO figures reveal median household income for homes in Kerry’s electoral divisions

CSO figures have revealed the median household gross income for homes in each of Kerry’s electoral divisions.

The latest CSO statistics show nearly two thirds of Irish households nationwide have a gross income of less than €60,000 euro, with most earning between €20,000 and €40,000 euro a year.

The information collated by the CSO in relation to median household incomes across Kerry relates to 2016, the year of the latest census.

According to the CSO, there are 166 electoral divisions in the county.

Brewsterfield, outside Killarney, has the highest median household income with €56,300, followed by Doon (outside Tralee) with €55,000, Clogherbrien, Tralee with €54,980 and Muckross at €54,700.

Households in the Killarney Urban Electoral Division have incomes of €37,400; Killorglin has €35,880; Listowel Urban has just under €30,000; Tralee Urban is at €23,021—the second lowest in the county.

The lowest household income in the county is in Tahilla, outside Sneem.

001 Killarney Urban, Co. Kerry

37,423

002 Listowel Urban, Co. Kerry

29,999

003 Tralee Urban, Co. Kerry

23,021

004 Na Beathacha, Co. Kerry

32,598

005 Baile an Sceilg, Co. Kerry

31,130

006 An Baile Breac, Co. Kerry

34,915

007 Caher, Co. Kerry

27,889

008 Cathair Dónall, Co. Kerry

25,215

999 Ceannúigh / Máistir Gaoithe

35,088

010 Castlequin, Co. Kerry

41,353

012 Curraghbeg, Co. Kerry

39,777

013 Doire Fhíonáin, Co. Kerry

31,036

999 Doire Ianna / Cloon

29,102

015 An tImleach, Co. Kerry

30,651

016 Glanbehy, Co. Kerry

33,502

017 Killinane, Co. Kerry

27,206

018 Lickeen, Co. Kerry

40,126

019 Loch Luíoch, Co. Kerry

28,799

021 Maum, Co. Kerry

38,646

022 Portmagee, Co. Kerry

30,247

023 Toghroinn Fhíonáin, Co. Kerry

32,283

024 Teeranearagh, Co. Kerry

30,985

025 Valencia, Co. Kerry

32,312

026 Ballinvoher, Co. Kerry

32,099

027 An Baile Dubh, Co. Kerry

31,367

028 Ballynacourty, Co. Kerry

37,712

029 Cé Bhréanainn, Co. Kerry

39,816

030 Castlegregory, Co. Kerry

33,947

031 An Clochán, Co. Kerry

36,826

032 Deelis, Co. Kerry

32,152

033 An Daingean, Co. Kerry

31,142

034 Dún Chaoin, Co. Kerry

34,598

035 Dún Urlann, Co. Kerry

35,303

036 Na Gleannta, Co. Kerry

39,695

037 Inch, Co. Kerry

30,559

038 Cill Maoilchéadair, Co. Kerry

29,721

039 Cill Chuáin, Co. Kerry

30,853

040 Cinn Aird, Co. Kerry

37,180

041 Lack, Co. Kerry

37,514

042 Márthain, Co. Kerry

27,810

043 An Mhin Aird, Co. Kerry

35,593

044 An Sráidbhaile, Co. Kerry

38,029

045 Ceann Trá, Co. Kerry

30,605

046 Ardea, Co. Kerry

27,895

047 Banawn, Co. Kerry

34,812

048 Cappagh, Co. Kerry

35,795

049 Castlecove, Co. Kerry

23,584

050 Dawros, Co. Kerry

34,383

051 Dromore, Co. Kerry

32,335

052 Glanlee, Co. Kerry

39,877

053 Glanlough, Co. Kerry

35,588

054 Glanmore, Co. Kerry

26,491

055 Greenane, Co. Kerry

32,288

056 Kenmare, Co. Kerry

33,756

057 Kilgarvan, Co. Kerry

34,125

058 Loughbrin, Co. Kerry

29,225

059 Reen, Co. Kerry

38,145

060 Sneem, Co. Kerry

27,322

061 Tahilla, Co. Kerry

18,896

062 Aghadoe, Co. Kerry

48,911

063 Aglish, Co. Kerry

47,838

064 Ballyhar, Co. Kerry

46,183

065 Brewsterfield, Co. Kerry

56,367

066 Caragh, Co. Kerry

38,004

067 Churchtown, Co. Kerry

44,914

068 Clydagh, Co. Kerry

35,492

069 Coolies, Co. Kerry

52,827

070 Coom, Co. Kerry

45,579

071 Curraghmore, Co. Kerry

35,333

072 Currans, Co. Kerry

46,510

073 Doocarrig, Co. Kerry

52,479

074 Dromin, Co. Kerry

45,762

075 Dunloe, Co. Kerry

44,951

076 Flesk, Co. Kerry

56,763

077 Headfort, Co. Kerry

47,462

078 Kilbonane, Co. Kerry

50,207

079 Kilcummin, Co. Kerry

53,509

080 Kilfelim, Co. Kerry

52,552

081 Kilgobnet, Co. Kerry

43,577

082 Killarney Rural (Part Urban), Co. Kerry

45,616

083 Killeentierna, Co. Kerry

47,789

084 Killorglin, Co. Kerry

35,888

085 Kilnanare, Co. Kerry

39,724

086 Knocknahoe, Co. Kerry

47,670

087 Lahard, Co. Kerry

54,864

088 Milltown, Co. Kerry

43,408

089 Molahiffe, Co. Kerry

42,099

090 Muckross (Part Urban), Co. Kerry

54,737

091 Rathmore, Co. Kerry

48,551

092 Rockfield, Co. Kerry

48,926

093 Ardagh, Co. Kerry

31,063

094 Astee, Co. Kerry

41,151

095 Ballincloher, Co. Kerry

43,650

096 Ballyconry, Co. Kerry

38,937

097 Ballyduff, Co. Kerry

30,337

098 Ballyegan, Co. Kerry

34,962

099 Ballyhorgan, Co. Kerry

43,168

100 Beal, Co. Kerry

52,876

101 Carrig, Co. Kerry

30,978

102 Causeway, Co. Kerry

34,662

103 Cloontubbrid, Co. Kerry

34,614

104 Drommartin, Co. Kerry

40,343

105 Duagh, Co. Kerry

39,183

106 Ennismore, Co. Kerry

32,337

107 Gullane, Co. Kerry

30,120

108 Gunsborough, Co. Kerry

38,773

109 Kilfeighny, Co. Kerry

35,779

110 Killehenny, Co. Kerry

28,429

111 Killury, Co. Kerry

34,435

112 Kilmeany, Co. Kerry

39,998

113 Kilshenane, Co. Kerry

30,199

114 Kiltomy, Co. Kerry

34,196

115 Leitrim, Co. Kerry

45,683

116 Lislaughtin, Co. Kerry

33,266

117 Lisselton, Co. Kerry

38,359

118 Listowel Rural, Co. Kerry

41,352

119 Lixnaw, Co. Kerry

32,513

120 Moynsha, Co. Kerry

40,653

121 Newtownsandes, Co. Kerry

36,082

122 Rathea, Co. Kerry

36,495

123 Shronowen, Co. Kerry

34,415

124 Tarbert, Co. Kerry

35,574

125 Tarmon, Co. Kerry

39,550

126 Trienearagh, Co. Kerry

37,588

127 Urlee, Co. Kerry

33,031

128 Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry

40,208

129 Arabela, Co. Kerry

48,934

130 Ardfert, Co. Kerry

32,315

131 Ballyegan, Co. Kerry

52,626

132 Ballyheige, Co. Kerry

34,675

133 Ballynahaglish, Co. Kerry

46,712

134 Ballynorig, Co. Kerry

53,139

135 Ballyseedy, Co. Kerry

41,583

136 Banna, Co. Kerry

38,994

137 Baurtregaum, Co. Kerry

40,236

138 Blennerville (Part Urban), Co. Kerry

48,926

139 Boolteens, Co. Kerry

41,629

140 Brosna, Co. Kerry

32,241

141 Carker, Co. Kerry

35,924

142 Castleisland, Co. Kerry

35,962

143 Clogherbrien, Co. Kerry

54,978

144 Cordal, Co. Kerry

42,684

145 Crinny, Co. Kerry

47,948

146 Derreen, Co. Kerry

39,227

147 Doon, Co. Kerry

55,055

148 Gneeves, Co. Kerry

32,513

149 Kerryhead, Co. Kerry

35,806

150 Kilflyn, Co. Kerry

31,460

151 Kilgarrylander, Co. Kerry

36,789

152 Kilgobban, Co. Kerry

39,857

153 Killahan, Co. Kerry

33,660

154 Kilmurry, Co. Kerry

40,058

155 Kiltallagh, Co. Kerry

36,682

156 Knockglass, Co. Kerry

41,158

157 Knocknagashel, Co. Kerry

39,730

158 Lackabaun, Co. Kerry

43,907

159 Millbrook, Co. Kerry

44,191

160 Mount Eagle, Co. Kerry

32,524

161 Nohaval, Co. Kerry

44,525

162 O’Brennan, Co. Kerry

44,966

163 Ratass, Co. Kerry

50,306

164 Scartaglin, Co. Kerry

48,915

165 Tralee Rural (Part Urban), Co. Kerry

37,148

166 Tubrid, Co. Kerry

42,395