Cruinniú na nÓg activities in Kerry to move online

This year’s Cruinniú na nÓg activities in Kerry will be online.

It’s Ireland’s national day of free creativity for children and young people, but due to COVID-19, Kerry County Council and Creative Ireland will be moving the dance, poetry, film and visual arts online.

Among the events are online workshops in dance and sketchbook making.

A poetry collection is also being compiled, and budding poets up to the age of 18 are invited to write a poem and submit it to the Arts Office of Kerry County Council.

There’s also a Young Filmmakers Programme, where young people can submit an idea for a two minute film, and a number will be chosen to take part.

For more details on the events email [email protected] or call 066 7183541.