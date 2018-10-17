Crow banger at centre of North Kerry murder trial show to jury

A crow banger at the centre of the north Kerry murder trial has been shown to the jury.

63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff has pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O’Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff on April 4th 2017.

It is alleged Mr Ferris intentionally rammed the 73-year-old tillage farmer’s car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter causing him catastrophic injuries.





Garda PSV officer and Forensic Collision Investigator Garda James O’Brien said the Belgian designed single-shot bird scarer or crow banger owned by the deceased was in a shed on the day of the incident and was taken to Listowel Garda Station for examination.

The device, which was shown to the court, is 50 inches in length with a red muzzle and blue body and is attached to a gas cylinder when in use.

Garda O’Brien said when the banger, which is about 20 years old, was tested, it was louder than a shotgun at close range but similar when moved 50 metres away.

Under cross examination, Garda O’Brien said the device was set at one-minute intervals.

He agreed the noise from the device was very disturbing and said he wore ear protection while carrying out his tests.

The court previously heard when the accused Michael Ferris was asked what it was all about by Gardai, he replied it was all over a crow banger really.

The case continues.