Crotta Hit With Injuries Ahead of Garveys SHC Round 3 Clash

Crotta O’Neills have been hit with injuries ahead of their Senior Hurling Championship clash with Kilmoyley.

The two meet on Saturday evening in Austin Stack Park in Round 3 of the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship.

Crotta will only have 5 days to recover from their loss against St. Brendans Ardfert to ready themselves for the tie.

Their manager Paul O’Donoghue says the volume of games has ramped up the injuries in his squad.

Eamonn Shanahan has been ruled out with a broken finger, while Declan O’Donoghue is also a major doubt after going over on his ankle.

Throw in there is at 7pm.