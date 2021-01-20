Crossborder healthcare to continue this year for Kerry people

Kerry people who’ve made arrangements for cataract and orthopaedic operations will still be able to have these completed in Northern Ireland this year, despite the effects of Brexit.

Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae says that a new system has been announced, which will operate on the same lines as the EU Cross Border Directive Scheme for the next 12 months.

The EU scheme, which will still operate, allows people to get healthcare in any EU member state and be reimbursed afterwards by the HSE.

This scheme is open to new applicants as well.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says the HSE has put in place measures for patients who had made arrangements to access healthcare in the North prior to the end of 2020.

The transitional 12-month Northern Ireland Planned Healthcare Scheme will ensure those people can get care up to the end of this year, provided they can prove their application predates December 31st last.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says this will ensure patients needing operations, ranging from cataracts to orthopaedic, will benefit from the scheme.