Cronin elected Killarney MD Cathaoirleach

An independent councillor from Ballyhar has been elected the new Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District.

Cllr Brendan Cronin was elected at the annual meeting of the MD at Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

Cllr Cronin was first elected in 1999 and has previously served as Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD.

He said the hospitality industry in Killarney is facing its greatest ever challenge but is confident in the local knowledge, expertise and ability to rise to it.

Labour Cllr Marie Moloney was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District.