IT Tralee given €5 million in emergency funding this year
Institute of Technology Tralee has confirmed it received €5 million in emergency funding this year.It says the Higher Education Authority has been supporting the...
Kerry councillor calling for action to reduce the number of bogus planning objections
A Kerry councillor is calling for action to reduce the number of bogus planning objections.Councillor Mike O’Shea brought a motion to the monthly meeting...
Wedding ring found on Banna reunited with owners
A wedding ring that was found on Banna Strand has been reunited with its owner.Tralee Gardai issued an appeal on Radio Kerry and Facebook...
The Global Village – September 17, 2019
The Global Village - September 17, 2019
Westlife – The Definitive
Westlife - The Definitive