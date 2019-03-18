Crokes Selector Silent On Future Of Team Boss

Dr.Crokes selector Niall O’Callaghan has declined to comment on the future of Crokes manager Pat O’Shea.
There have been rumours that O’Shea would exit the Crokes set-up once their involvement in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship concluded.
That campaign has ended with defeat at the hands of Corofin in the Final yesterday.
Crokes selectors Edmond O’Sullivan and Niall O’Callaghan spoke post match, first of all O’Sullivan on whether this might also be the end of the road for Colm Cooper