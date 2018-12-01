Crokes Against Rahilly’s Tomorrow In County Senior Football League Final

By
radiokerrysport
-

Dr.Crokes and Kerins O’Rahilly’s go head to head tomorrow in the County Senior Football League Final.

Crokes are at home for this decider, which starts at 2 o’clock.

Rahilly’s manager Micheal Quirke


Crokes selector Niall O’Callaghan

