Crokes Against Rahilly’s Today In County Senior Football League Final

SportUncategorised Crokes Against Rahilly’s Today In County Senior Football League FinalBy radiokerrysport - 1st December 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Dr.Crokes and Kerins O’Rahilly’s go head to head this afternoon in the County Senior Football League Final.Crokes are at home for this decider, which starts at 2 o’clock.Rahilly’s manager Micheal Quirke http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/QUIRKE.mp3 Crokes selector Niall O’Callaghan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/noc.mp3