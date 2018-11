Daithi Casey of Dr.Crokes says they are under no illusions going into the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship final.

Casey and his team mates will this Sunday bid to regain the Provincial title.

They go up against St. Josephs Miltown Malbay in the decider and Casey says Crokes will be ready





The game, which will be live on Radio Kerry, is on at 1:30 in Limerick.