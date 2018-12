Dr.Crokes have booked their place in the Final of East Kerry Football’s O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club.

The last four saw them defeat Rathmore 1-17 to 2-10 to set-up a decider against Kilcummin.

The Final has been fixed for Saturday at 2.15 in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.





There had been talk that the Final would be moved to the Sunday if Crokes qualified.