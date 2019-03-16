Crokes Aiming For Second All-Ireland Club Title In 3 Years

By
radiokerrysport
-

Dr.Crokes must overcome the defending champions if they’re to win a second AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship title in 3 seasons.

The Kerry and Munster kingpins go up against their Galway and Connacht counterparts Corofin tomorrow.

The winners of the past two titles face off in Croke Park at 3.45.


Tim Moynihan previews tomorrow’s action

Galway Bay Fm’s Ollie Turner previews

Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Kevin McNamara

Dr Crokes player Daithí Casey also looks ahead to tomorrows game

Crokes Selector Edmond O’Sullivan

John Payne is captain for Dr Crokes

