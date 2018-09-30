Crokes Advance To County Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Dr.Crokes have eased into the last four of the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship.

Crokes won by 1-20 to 0-9 and this was game over by half time, at which point Crokes were 12 points clear.

It was 1 point apiece after 6 minutes but 2 quickfire Tony Brosnan points put Crokes 2 to the good. When the same player put over in the 14th minute Crokes led 0-4 to 0-1. Crokes continued to dominate and were 6 ahead by the 20th minute. While Crokes continued to tag on scores Legion were failing to find the target; Crokes 0-11 Legion 0-1 after 25 minutes. Crokes tagged on two more first half points and led 0-13 to 0-1 at the short whistle.



