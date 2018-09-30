Crokes Advance To County Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Dr.Crokes have eased into the last four of the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship.
Crokes won by 1-20 to 0-9 and this was game over by half time, at which point Crokes were 12 points clear.
It was 1 point apiece after 6 minutes but 2 quickfire Tony Brosnan points put Crokes 2 to the good. When the same player put over in the 14th minute Crokes led 0-4 to 0-1. Crokes continued to dominate and were 6 ahead by the 20th minute. While Crokes continued to tag on scores Legion were failing to find the target; Crokes 0-11 Legion 0-1 after 25 minutes. Crokes tagged on two more first half points and led 0-13 to 0-1 at the short whistle.
Legion finally got their second point of the encounter in the first minute of the second half. However, Crokes soon stamped their authority on proceedings once more, courtesy of a Brian Looney goal Crokes were ahead by 16 come the 3/4 mark at 1-17 to 0-4. The match reached its inevitable outcome with Crokes winning by 14.