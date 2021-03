Colm Cooper has joined the management team of his club Dr Crokes for 2021.

The five-time All-Ireland winner will link up with the senior set-up led by manager Edmund O’ Sullivan.

Cooper retired from inter-county football in 2017 after a career which saw him win five All-Irelands, nine Munster SFC titles and eight All-Stars.

Gooch won a coveted All-Ireland title with Crokes in 2017 under then-manager Pat O’Shea.