Crohan O’ Grady, Firies & late of Ballycarnahan, Caherdaniel

Reposing at his residence in Firies in Sunday evening from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville on Monday evening from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Followed by removal to Caherdaniel Church arriving at 8:30 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 1;00 pm. Burial afterwards in Derrynane Abbey Island Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.
Gardaí say it’ll be some time before results on South Kerry remains released
Gardaí say it’ll be some time before test results on partial remains found in South Kerry will be available.This follows from a discovery made...
Man pleads guilty to committing three assaults in Tralee
A man has pleaded guilty to committing three assaults in Tralee.33-year-old William Faulkner of no fixed abode appeared in Tralee Circuit Court recently facing...
Big crowds expected for annual Tralee Santa Fun Run
The annual Tralee Santa Fun Run takes place tomorrow (Sunday December 15th).The run is in memory of Fiona Moore, a teenager from Tralee who...
Re-fixed South Kerry Semi Finals Take Place Tomorrow
Barry Clifford previews tomorrows two South Kerry Semi Finals