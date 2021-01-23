Criminal damage and public order offences in Kerry fell by one quarter in 2020

Criminal damage and public order offences in Kerry fell by a quarter last year.

There were 1,240 incidents of criminal damage and public order offences in the county in 2020, compared to 1,687 the previous year.

The figures were released by Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster at the recent Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting.

There were 464 public order offences in Kerry last year, which is a 35% drop on 2019’s total of 711.

Drunkenness offences fell by 30%, from 584 in 2019 to 411 last year.

The criminal damage figures, which only cover the first three quarters of the year, show that there were 357 incidents of criminal damage up until the end of September of 2020.

This is down 4% on the same period in 2019.

Separately, there were 8 incidents of arson in the county until the end of the third quarter, down from 21 the year before.