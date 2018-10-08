Criminal Assets Bureau appeals to Kerry public to report unexplained wealth in the county

The Criminal Assets Bureau is appealing to the Kerry public to report anyone with unexplained wealth in the county.

Detective Chief Superintendent with the Criminal Assets Bureau Pat Clavin was speaking at the Joint Policing Committee meeting in Cahersiveen.

CAB attended the meeting to brief the committee on the work they do and to make an appeal to the public to make reports.





There are currently 21 CAB investigations ongoing in Kerry and 8 local asset profilers in the county.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clavin says people should contact their office or local gardai if they are aware of a lifestyle funded by crime.