Credit Unions have won the Best Customer Experience Award for an unparalleled sixth consecutive year.

It’s part of the official CXi awards; the CXi Report is published annually and is based on a survey carried out by Amárach Research.

They ask 2,500 Irish consumers to rate their customer experiences of 151 brands across ten sectors.

Credit unions topped the poll for best financial brand and the best brand for loyalty, and were deemed the overall winners.