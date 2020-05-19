Credit unions named most highly reputable organisation in Ireland

The seven credit unions in Kerry and West Limerick along with their sister credit unions across the country have been named the most highly reputable organisation in Ireland.

That’s according to the latest Ireland RepTrak® 2020 study, which measures the level of trust, respect, admiration and esteem over 7,000 people have for 100 organisations.

With a score of 83.7, credit unions took the top spot overall for their role as a trusted cornerstone of local communities, with over 3.6 million members nationwide.

Speaking about the achievement, Chairperson of Chapter 23 Kerry and West Limerick Credit Unions, John Long says they’re proud to be part of a movement that’s regarded so highly.