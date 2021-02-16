Credit unions defend online vote on merger despite claims it will exclude many members

The CEOs of Cara and Clanmaurice Credit Unions have defended holding online AGMs despite claims it will exclude members who don’t have digital access.

Members will vote on a merger of the two credit unions at their upcoming virtual AGMs – Cara Credit Union on February 22nd, and Clanmaurice on the 23rd.

One member who contacted Radio Kerry said the virtual AGMs will deny many members their right to vote on this very important issue.

CEO of Cara Credit Union, Pa Laide, says holding the meetings online is the safest means in the current climate.

The member also claimed ballot papers could have been distributed to members with their end of year statements, or members could vote with a valid ID at the credit union offices.

CEO of Clanmaurice Credit Union, Donal Scannell, says this was examined but paper votes would spread the virus.