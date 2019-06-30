Craig Breen And Paul Nagle Have Won The Ypres Rally In Belgium.

They drove home their Volkswagon Polo R5 in first position ahead of Kevin Abbring of the Netherlands.

A fanatastic achievement as it was the Waterford/Kerry pairs first drive in the new Volkswagon.

The win came the same week as the pair were unveiled as part of the Hyundai WRC Team to tackle Rally Finland in 3 weeks time.

After the rally, Breen and Nagle dedicated the win to the late Manus Kelly of Donegal.

Meanwhile,

Killarneys Colin O Donoghue has won the Junior Category of todays Ravens Rock Rally in Waterford in his Ford Escort Mark 2.

He had over 30 seconds to spare over David Kelly in second place in Class 16A