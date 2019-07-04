Craig Breen and Paul Nagle ‘Relishing’ Being Back In WRC For Finland

Craig Breen and Killarneys Paul Nagle say that it is fantastic they are back in the World Rally Championship and that the pair have missed the buzz of the competition.

It was announced earlier this week that Breen and Nagle are to tackle Rally Finland in a Hyundai i20 WRC. Speaking to WRC.com, Breen said that the pair are relishing their chance to get another drive at a World Rally event and they used their spare time well by rallying in Ireland and Italy.

He says he doesn’t know what this will hold moving forward but knows that this is a chance for the Waterford / Kerry pair to prove themselves on the World Stage.

Rally Finland takes place on the August Bank Holiday Weekend.