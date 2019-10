Craig Breen and Paul Nagle have had an impressive Day 2 of Wales Rally GB, Round 12 of the World Rally Championship in there Hyundai i20.

The pair are in 5th overall, that with having received 2 nominal times on 2 stages this afternoon, so they have a lot to be hopeful for.

There is 2 more stages to run this evening in the North Wales forests.

A good result here could bolster the pairs chances of a full time seat for 2020.