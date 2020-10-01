Craig Breen and Paul Nagle get call up for Ypres Rally Belgium

Hyundai Motorsport has revealed that Craig Breen and Paul Nagle will contest the seventh round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) with the team.

The Irish crew will follow up a competitive podium finish in Estonia with participation in Ypres Rally Belgium (November 19-22), their first tarmac rally in the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC.

Alzenau, Germany

Hyundai Motorsport has revealed its crew line-up for the seventh round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), Ypres Rally Belgium, with Craig Breen joining regular drivers Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak.





Breen impressed at Ypres last year in an R5, taking a resounding victory, so he brings important experience to the team as the event assumes championship status for the first time this season.

Breen said: “I am delighted to get the call up for Ypres Rally Belgium with Hyundai Motorsport. I really enjoyed last year’s event, when I got a victory, myself and Paul, when it was held in the summertime in conditions that I imagine are very different to what we’ll see in November. I am looking forward to my first tarmac rally with the team and in the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC. I hope we’ll be able to repeat the sort of performance and result that we had in Estonia, which will be important for the manufacturers’ championship.”