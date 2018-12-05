Cracking the College Code – St. Michael’s College Listowel this evening

An information evening Cracking the College Code with Catherine O’Connor, Education Consultant at Trinity College, will be held in St. Michael’s College Listowel this evening (Wednesday, 5th) at 8pm. This will look at the transition from second level to third level, present a clear picture of the expectations and demands students and their families face and offer practical contributions to helping students take increasing control of their education and their lives. This is open to the community. Further details contact Theresa Murphy, St. Michael’s College on 068 21049