CPO for South Kerry road improvement scheme published

The CPO for a South Kerry road improvement scheme has been published.

Kerry County Council is seeking to acquire lands along a 4.5km route through the townlands of Ankail, Tahilla, Dereennamucklagh and Doon, east of Sneem.

The local authority is seeking to improve a 4.53km section of the N70 from Sneem to Blackwater Bridge.

This includes constructing an all-purpose road with a cycle and pedestrian facility on the northern verge.

It is seeking permission from An Bord Pleanála to acquire 169 parcels of land and extinguish a right of way, through the use of a compulsory purchase order.

An environmental impact assessment report has also been prepared.

A copy of the order, report and maps can be viewed in Kerry County Council’s offices in Tralee, Castleisland and Kenmare or on the council’s website from tomorrow until February 7th, 2020.

Any objections to the applications must be made to An Bord Pleanála at 64 Marlborough Street, Dublin before close of business on the 7th February.

An Bord Pleanála will either confirm the CPO, confirm with modifications or refuse the application.