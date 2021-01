The details of the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the lands needed for the South Kerry Greenway have been published.

Over 180 parcels of land are detailed across 33 pages of the Kerryman.

In November, Kerry County Council was granted permission by An Bord Pleanála for the 32-kilometre greenway from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen and the accompanying CPO.

Those decisions are subject to two separate legal challenges, which are due before the High Court on March 9th.