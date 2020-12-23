COVID cases confirmed in two more Mid Kerry schools

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in two Mid Kerry schools over the past number of days.

Schools closed for the Christmas holidays yesterday.

It’s understood parents and guardians of students attending Intermediate School Killorglin have been contacted by the HSE to confirm a number of cases of COVID-19 at the school that have been notified to the Department of Public Health.

It’s also understood that Nagle Rice Primary School in Milltown had one confirmed case.

The letter to ISK parents said anyone deemed to be a close contact will be advised on the course of action to take, but others could continue to attend classes.

Last week, Scoil Mhuire Primary School in Killorglin was closed until after the Christmas holidays on the advice of the HSE, due to a number of COVID-19 cases among pupils and staff.

Students were sent home with all of their school books as a precaution in case the Christmas holiday period is extended.