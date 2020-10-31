Covid Care Concerts return to Kerry care homes

Covid Care Concerts returned to residential care homes in Kerry this week.

The Covid Care Concerts project brings classical music to residents and staff of care homes across Ireland.

After a very successful week of concerts in August, the concerts returned to Kerry care homes over the past week, thanks to funding from Creative Ireland.

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival partnered with Mobile Music Machine to deliver the one-hour concert recitals at an appropriate social distance in the grounds of care homes.

The performers and musicians – Gavan Ring, Kenneth Rice, Lisa Dowdall and Paula Hughes – visited 10 residential care homes and hospital settings over 5 days.

These were Kenmare Nursing Home and St Joseph’s Care Home in Kenmare; Oaklands Nursing Home, Aras Mhuire Care Home and Listowel Community Hospital in Listowel; Ocean View Nursing Home, Aperee Living and Our Lady of Fatima Nursing Home in Tralee and Heather Lee Nursing Home and Killarney Nursing Home in Killarney.