COVID-19 vaccinations to arrive in West Kerry before end of next week

COVID-19 vaccinations will arrive in West Kerry before the end of next week.

That’s according to Dingle GP, Dr Conor Brosnan.

Members of the public in West Kerry raised concerns and had queried when the vaccine would be rolled-out locally.

Dr Brosnan says it’s unfortunate there’s been a delay receiving the vaccinations in Corca Dhuibhne, but assures the public they will be distributed quickly once they arrive.

GPs will contact their patients to arrange an appointment.

Dr Conor Brosnan says the vaccine’s effective rate and the associated reduction in transmission brings huge optimism: