COVID-19 testing for all direct provision centres being considered by NPHET

Covid-19 testing for all direct provision centres and meat factories is being considered by the National Public Health Emergency Team this morning.

They’re concerned about clusters among workers in meat plants, while 164 residents in asylum-seeker accommodation have also tested positive for the virus.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says priority testing needs to focus on other areas of concern, apart from nursing homes.

Meanwhile, Cllr Michael Cahill says that he has been told by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare that at this stage there are no plans nationally or locally to repeat universal testing at any residential centre.

Cllr Cahill was raising concerns in relation to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Skellig Star centre in Caherciveen.

He was told by Ger Reaney of the HSE that its Public Health Department continues to monitor the situation and advise the Department of Justice, management, staff and residents at the centre on the control of infection.