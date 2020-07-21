COVID-19 has severe impact on Kerry County Council’s finances

Annual Financial Statement/KCC/vcr/mm

COVID-19 has had a severe impact on Kerry County Council’s finances.

That’s according to the council’s Annual Financial Statement for 2019, which was presented at this month’s meeting of the local authority,

Kerry County Council’s Annual Financial Statement for 2019 states that it’s clear the financial impact of COVID-19 will be significant, but an estimate of costs both in terms of dealing with the crisis and the direct impact on other income and expenditure can’t be estimated.

It adds the pandemic has, in a short space of time, resulted in effectively locking down economic activity within Kerry and the country for the vast majority of businesses.

The council notes that over the course of 2019, it managed resources effectively, and has prudent expenditure controls in place, along with strengthened debt management measures.

This has resulted in continued delivery of local services by the council, and allowed it to carry forward funding for a number of on-going specific projects.

These include €75,000 towards the purchase and upgrading of plant/equipment in the Council’s Machinery Yard, €200,000 for buying land, €250,000 COVID-19 Contingency Fund, €250,000 Economic Recovery Fund, and €250,000 for co-funding grants.