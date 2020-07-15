COVID-19 sees Kerry’s Live Register jump by over a fifth in a year

Kerry’s Live Register has jumped by over a fifth in a year.

That’s according to data from the Central Statistics Office, which shows the impact of COVID-19 on the county’s workforce.

In June, 8,102 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register to access social welfare.

That is up almost 1,500 when compared to the same month last year.

Although still above the 8,000 mark for the fourth month in-a-row, there has been a decrease compared to May’s figure.

A monthly decrease of 8% or 746 people is reported in Kerry; all social welfare offices in the county record monthly drops.

Killarney falls 353 to 1,465, Tralee drops 224 to 3,373 and Kenmare decreases 66 to 329.

There is a fall of 42 in Dingle to 573, 29 in Listowel to 1,398 and Caherciveen is down 25 to 391.

Killorglin records a monthly drop of 7 to 573.