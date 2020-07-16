COVID-19 results in €1 million income loss for Killarney Golf and Fishing Club

COVID-19 has resulted in a projected loss of €1 million in income at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club.

That’s according to Head of Operations at the facility, Andy Kenny.

Like many business, Killarney Golf and Fishing Club was forced to close because of COVID-19, but golfing was one of the first sports to be allowed reopen, and that was followed recently by the rest of the club’s facilities, including its new restaurant, Truffle Honey.

Restrictions mean not as many people as usual can play golf, but the club has been consistently booked out since reopening.

Speaking on In Business, Andy Kenny said despite this, revenue is due to be down over €1 million because of the closure and restrictions on operations.

