COVID-19 results in delay to expected completion of North Kerry greenway

COVID-19 has resulted in a delay to the expected completion of the North Kerry greenway.

The 10.5km project will run from Listowel to the Limerick county bounds along a disused railway line, and will link up with the Great Southern Trail which extends from Abbeyfeale for 40km into County Limerick.

Construction works started in March on the Listowel to Limerick county bounds greenway, but the site was closed for two months due to the COVID-19.

It’s now expected works will be finished by the end of 2021; pre-COVID-19 it had been hoped the project would be complete by the middle of next year.

Meanwhile the council intends to start consultations in the coming weeks with landowners adjoining the Listowel to Tralee greenway line, as part of the initial stage of preparation for the planning process.